BELFOR Franchise Group Share 2025 Expansion Plans

Belfor Franchise Group , a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, closed out 2024 on a strong note, celebrating a successful year-end and building pace for its 2025 expansion plans.

“Our franchise family enjoyed a favorable fourth quarter, capping a year of hard work and solid gains,” said Doug Smith, Belfor Franchise Group senior vice president of franchise development. “In the month of December alone, we sold nearly 30 franchise territories across various brands, providing momentum going into 2025.”

Key milestones in 2024 included the sale of the first COOL-BINZ franchise, set to launch in the Atlanta area in 2025. Belfor Franchise Group also unveiled a new 35,000-square-foot franchise development and support facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Designed to further enhance its franchise support platform, the facility offers aspiring business owners an immersive, hands-on discovery day experience as they explore rewarding franchise opportunities.

Furthering the positive start to the first quarter, five Belfor Franchise Group brands are featured in the 2025 edition of Entrepreneur ‘s Franchise 500® list , an industry benchmark and gold standard. The inclusion of these brands highlights their financial stability and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional training and resources, empowering both new and existing franchisees to succeed.

“From this place of strength, we are excited to move forward with ambitious plans for 2025,” Smith said. “One of our priorities is to expand the franchise presence of our brands throughout Canada.”