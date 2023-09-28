Bathroom Etiquette: When a Tech Must Use a Client’s Restroom

Sometimes, nature calls—and when it does, the only solution might be for a technician to use a customer’s residential restroom.

How does a tech go about doing that in the best way possible?

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Steve Toburen, Home Front Success founder, discusses how to delicately but appropriately approach the inevitable situation that every tech will someday face.

To heed his advice on what to do when a tech has got to go, watch the video or listen to the podcast of the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:



For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

