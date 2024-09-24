Avoid Getting Burned By ‘The Check Is In the Mail’ Client

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Steve Toburen, the founder of Home Front Success, shares strategies that all business owners need to effectively deal with a possible invoice-avoiding client.

Also included in this episode are best practices for protecting companies from payment issues, including setting clear payment expectations up front and having contingency plans in place.

Whether you’re a business owner facing this challenge or a client trying to understand the other side, this discussion will help keep the business relationship intact and foster good practices for both parties.

