Avoid Getting Burned By ‘The Check Is In the Mail’ Client

September 24, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Steve Toburen

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Steve Toburen, the founder of Home Front Success, shares strategies that all business owners need to effectively deal with a possible invoice-avoiding client.

Also included in this episode are best practices for protecting companies from payment issues, including setting clear payment expectations up front and having contingency plans in place.

Whether you’re a business owner facing this challenge or a client trying to understand the other side, this discussion will help keep the business relationship intact and foster good practices for both parties.

Check out Steve Toburen’s new online video course,  Converting the “How Much Do You Charge?” Caller! Ten short interactive videos will transform your phone reps into “Lead Conversion Experts”! This video training will supercharge your booking ratios and your net profits will zoom up! https://homefrontsuccess.com/course/c…

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Dean Mercado

Top 10 Content Ideas to Boost Your Cleaning Business and Engage Clients

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Chuck Violand

Craft a Roadmap for Operational Success with Policies, Practices, and Procedures

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
TPA work

Calibrating for Cost Cutters

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration
Dave Khale

The Untrainable Trait Critical to Sales Success

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Troy Harrison

The Evolution of Sales Prospecting

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Steve Toburn

How to Handle the ‘I Won’t Be There’ Client

Business Management & Operations / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...