ATI Restoration Selects Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as the Company’s National Charity of Choice

ATI Restoration, LLC (ATI), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor, has selected Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals as its national charity of choice.

The new partnership, which began July 1, 2023, marks a multi-year commitment to supporting children with medical needs and their families. CMN Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada.

“We have always prioritized giving back to the communities where our employees live and work, especially with causes that help children and families,” said Ryan Moore, ATI president and chief growth officer. “We are proud to align ourselves with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and look forward to empowering our employees across ATI’s 60-plus locations to support local hospitals throughout the country.”

ATI will enable its employee volunteers, referred to as ATI CARES Ambassadors, to work closely with local members of CMN Hospitals and plan Day of Service activities tailored to each hospital’s specific needs. These Ambassadors, who are also full-time staff members, drive charitable efforts and develop employee engagement activities regionally, which supports the Company’s corporate values nationwide.

In addition, ATI will hold its annual Golf Fundraiser Tournament at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, California, on November 9, 2023. This year, all proceeds from the tournament will be directed towards CMN Hospitals to support their critical work.

“We are thrilled to partner with ATI Restoration and grateful for their commitment to our cause, which impacts the lives of more than 12 million children each year,” said Teri Nestel, CMN Hospitals president and CEO. “ATI’s dedication to giving back to the community will help our member hospitals fund their most urgent needs, allowing them to provide the best possible care to kids and families, no matter life’s circumstances.”