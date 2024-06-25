ATI Restoration Celebrates 35 Years of Disaster Recovery

This year ATI Restoration celebrates its 35th year in providing disaster recovery and remediation services to families and businesses across the United States. Hitting this milestone also brings the launch of the ATI CARES Tour and a renewed focus to communicate the company’s core values through its CARES Refresh program.

“Since our inception in 1989, we have been on an incredible journey fueled by innovation, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Gary Moore, ATI founder and chairman. “This year we commemorate 35 years of achievements, hard work, passion, growth, and resilience.”

During the past three and a half decades, ATI has gathered more than 2,600 employees at more than 70 locations across the U.S.

In the past several years, ATI has grown with the acquisition of nearly 20 businesses that share the company’s experience in restoration services and commitment to its values.

As part of the 35th anniversary celebration, ATI leaders have embarked on a nationwide ATI CARES Tour to share with employees the vision and steps being taken to operate as “One ATI” and to energize people across the company on the ATI CARES value commitments, an acronym which represents the following principles:

Communication is key.

Amazing opportunities.

Right thing —always.

Enjoy the journey.

Strive for excellence in everything we do.

As one of the largest commercial and residential restoration and remediation businesses, ATI has helped countless families, businesses, cities, and others rebuild after fires, significant water damage events, and natural disasters with a focus on professional service, expertise, and compassion.

In the aftermath of disasters and other significant events, the company’s National Response Team is often mobilized to deploy employees from all regions, along with equipment and supplies, to aid emergency recovery efforts.

Significant events and disasters during which the company played a pivotal role in its first 35 years include: