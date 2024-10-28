Aramsco’s Nexus 2025 Coming in January

Aramsco released details of Nexus 2025, the company’s annual trade show for the restoration, concrete surface preparation, abatement, safety, and professional cleaning industries.

Aramsco’s two-day event will take place Jan. 14-15 at Paris in Las Vegas and features more than 80 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and innovations in hands-on demonstrations. In addition to the tradeshow floor, Nexus will offer an array of educational tracks including subject matter experts from across the industry. Available as part of the event’s All Access Pass, these classes are also eligible for Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) continuing education credits.

For more information and to register, visit nexus.aramsco.com.