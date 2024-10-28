Aramsco’s Nexus 2025 Coming in January

October 28, 2024Cleanfax Staff
NeXus 2025

Aramsco released details of Nexus 2025, the company’s annual trade show for the restoration, concrete surface preparation, abatement, safety, and professional cleaning industries.

Aramsco’s two-day event will take place Jan. 14-15 at Paris in Las Vegas and features more than 80 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and innovations in hands-on demonstrations. In addition to the tradeshow floor, Nexus will offer an array of educational tracks including subject matter experts from across the industry. Available as part of the event’s All Access Pass, these classes are also eligible for Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) continuing education credits.

For more information and to register, visit nexus.aramsco.com.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

INTRConnect

INTRConnect Heading Back to Los Angeles in 2025

events / News
Blue Sky Restoration

BluSky Restoration Contractors Raises $150,000 For ALS Research

Community Outreach / News
This middle age male sits at the kitchen table frustrated with stack of bills to pay and mounting debt.

Worker Turnover Could Increase Through Early 2025

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
CMM November December Cover

Read the November/December 2024 Issue of CMM Online

Cleaning / ISSA / News
drought

Drought and Heat Waves Aren’t Just for Summer Anymore

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News / Sustainability
climate-change-picture-id174525514

Most NYC Residents Feel the City is Ill Prepared for Climate-Related Risks

News / Sustainability

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...