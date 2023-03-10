How to Approach the Aftermath of The Great Resignation as a Business

March 10, 2023Samantha Hager
great resignation

The Great Resignation, a term coined to describe the wave of mass resignations that hit companies worldwide, has shaken the foundations of the business world. According to a survey by Microsoft, over 40% of employees are considering leaving their jobs this year.

For small business owners, the implications are significant as they struggle to hire and retain employees in a highly competitive job market. This article provides a guide for Restoration/Remediation and Carpet Cleaning business owners to overcome the problems that surfaced with employee retention during The Great Resignation. Here are six ways to address these challenges and secure your business’s future without needing contractors and dealing with unreliable team members moving forward.

hiring process

1. Review your hiring process

The first step in overcoming employee retention problems is to review your hiring process. Many companies tend to focus on technical skills when hiring new employees, overlooking the importance of cultural fit. Evaluating your company’s culture and values is essential and ensuring that your hiring process considers them. Be sure to communicate your company’s mission, values, and culture to prospective employees during the interview process to attract candidates who are a good fit.

competitive compensation

2. Offer competitive compensation and benefits

In today’s job market, compensation and benefits are crucial factors in attracting and retaining employees. To be competitive, business owners must offer compensation packages that align with industry standards. Consider offering perks such as healthcare, retirement benefits, paid time off, and flexible work schedules. These perks can make your business stand out from competitors and create a positive work environment that encourages employee loyalty.

career growth

3. Provide opportunities for career growth

Employees want to feel that their work is meaningful and that there is room for growth within the company. Business owners can encourage employee retention by providing opportunities for professional development and career advancement. Consider offering training programs, mentorship opportunities, and regular performance reviews to identify areas for growth and development. These initiatives show employees that you are invested in their success and can help build a strong sense of loyalty and commitment to your business.

positive work environment

4. Create a positive work environment

A positive work environment is essential to retaining employees. Business owners must ensure that their workplace culture is supportive, respectful, and inclusive. Establish clear communication channels, encourage teamwork and collaboration, and provide regular feedback to help employees feel valued and engaged. Consider implementing employee recognition programs to reward and acknowledge outstanding work and encourage positive behaviors.

remote work

5. Embrace remote work

Although this option isn’t viable for every employee on your team, your office workers may benefit greatly from your offering this opportunity. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote work, and many employees now prefer this work arrangement. Business owners can use this trend to their advantage by offering remote work options, increasing employee satisfaction, and reducing turnover rates. Remote work can help businesses save on overhead costs and access a broader talent pool. Establish clear guidelines and expectations for remote work to ensure employees stay productive and engaged.

employer branding

6. Maintain a strong employer brand

Finally, maintaining a strong employer brand is crucial for attracting and retaining employees. Your employer brand is your company’s reputation as a great workplace, and it can be the deciding factor for candidates considering your company. To build a strong employer brand, highlight your company’s values, culture, and unique selling points. Use social media and other marketing channels to showcase your company’s positive attributes and engage with potential candidates. A strong employer brand can help you attract top talent and establish a reputation as a desirable employer in your industry.

In conclusion, the aftermath of The Great Resignation requires business owners to rethink their hiring and retention strategies. By reviewing your hiring process, offering competitive compensation and benefits, providing opportunities for career growth, creating a positive work environment, embracing remote work, and maintaining a strong employer brand, you can overcome the challenges posed by The Great Resignation and secure your business’s future success.

Read Samantha Hager's Posts

Samantha Hager

Samantha Hager is the Associate Editor at Cleanfax Magazine. With an extensive background in journalism and editorialism, Hager provides a unique perspective to the cleaning and restoration industries. You can reach her at [email protected]

Follow Samantha Hager

Related Posts

flexible work environment

Creating a Flexible Work Environment in Today’s Workplace

Business Management & Operations
business owners

On Second Thought: Taking Care of Business

Business Management & Operations
Don Aslett

Six Questions With Don Aslett

Business Management & Operations
national cleaning week

How to Leverage National Cleaning Week for Marketing and Client Acquisition

Business Management & Operations
ILR-Cover-1

The 2023 Cleaning Industry Leaders Review

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Leadership-Tip-self-care

Leadership Tips: The Importance of Self-Care

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Leadership Tip buyer persona

Leadership Tips: Developing a Buyer Persona

Leadership Tip boosting brand image eco-friendly

Leadership Tips: Being Eco-Friendly to Boost Brand Image

January/February2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2023 Issue

flexible work environment

Creating a Flexible Work Environment in Today’s Workplace

overzealous adjusters

Don’t Fall Prey to Overzealous Adjusters

Polls

Have you ever been at fault for ruining something and then had to pay to replace it, such as a room of carpet or hard floor, an area rug, or piece of furniture?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More