ANSI/IICRC Publish New Standard for Infection Prevention and Control

September 29, 2025Cleanfax Staff
The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) announced the publication of a new American National Standard for Infection Prevention and Control (ANSI).

The ANSI/IICRC S410 First Edition Standard provides users with processes to enhance routine cleaning practices using infection control measures to decrease exposure to germs and pathogens. This Standard focuses on the infection prevention and control principles and methods to establish processes to clean, sanitize, disinfect, evaluate, and maintain the built environment.

The ANSI/IICRC S410 Standard includes all buildings private or public that are not licensed healthcare or agricultural facilities and is intended for anyone who prescribes or performs cleaning of indoor environments.

The ANSI/IICRC S410 Standard for Professional Cleaning of the Built Environment for Infection Prevention and Control includes the following which are described in the Standard:

  • Cleaning Principles
  • Waste Management
  • Equipment, Tools, and Supplies
  • Antimicrobial Agent Product Selection and Use
  • Training Requirements
  • Safety and Health
  • Communications
  • Administrative Procedures, Project Documentation, and Risk Management
  • Inspection and Preliminary Determination
  • Limitations, Complexities, Complications, and Conflicts
  • Quality Assurance Management

Click here to purchase a copy of the new ANSI/IICRC S410: 2025 and other standards. IICRC standards are also available via the IICRC Standards Subscription website. For more information on other certification programs and standards offered by IICRC, click here.

