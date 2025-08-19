Albi Secures Funding in Strategic Partnership With Frontier Growth

Albi announced a significant Series B growth investment from Frontier Growth, a growth equity firm focused on partnering with founders of vertical SaaS companies. This strategic partnership will enable Albi to accelerate its mission to equip restoration contractors with the tools, insights, and innovation they need to scale and thrive.

Founded on the belief that restoration professionals deserve better, Albi is delivering a transformative solution to a historically underserved market. Its modern, mobile-first platform is designed to streamline job workflows, connect field and office teams, and empower contractors to run their businesses with speed, confidence, and clarity.

“Albi exists to move restoration forward,” said Alex Duta, Albi CEO and founder. “This industry is filled with hard-working professionals who show up after disaster strikes—rebuilding not just homes and businesses, but lives. They deserve software built with the same intensity, integrity, and care. This funding gives us the fuel to keep delivering on that promise.”

Powering Innovation for Modern Contractors

With this investment, Albi will continue to advance its platform capabilities and accelerate product innovation in key areas, including:

Albi Core –The central operating system for restoration contractors to manage their entire business, from job intake to invoicing with real-time insights into performance, pipeline, and profitability.

–The central operating system for restoration contractors to manage their entire business, from job intake to invoicing with real-time insights into performance, pipeline, and profitability. Albi Mobile –A newly enhanced mobile experience that enables field crews to document, sync, and communicate in real time, creating seamless alignment between office and field operations.

–A newly enhanced mobile experience that enables field crews to document, sync, and communicate in real time, creating seamless alignment between office and field operations. Albi Pay –A financial tool that gives contractors control over how and when they collect payments, including deposits and deductibles, solving a major cash flow challenge across the industry.

–A financial tool that gives contractors control over how and when they collect payments, including deposits and deductibles, solving a major cash flow challenge across the industry. Continuous Product Innovation–Albi’s customer-led product team regularly delivers updates and new features grounded in real-world feedback from restoration professionals on the front lines.

Scaling Enterprise Capabilities

As Albi expands, the company is intentionally investing in capabilities to support enterprise-level, multi-location restoration firms, including large contractors, franchise networks, and aggregators.

“Albi has gained significant traction in the enterprise segment by enhancing its purpose-built platform to meet the demands of larger restorers with complex operational needs,” Duta said . “Innovations such as advanced multi-location job management, enterprise-grade data warehousing & analytics, role-based permissions, and integrated financial workflows enable enterprise contractors to manage high job volumes with greater efficiency and control. We’re excited to continue doubling down on this segment.” Two enterprise customers who recently joined the Albi platform include Guardian Restoration Partners and United Water Restoration Group, among others.

Mark Horner, Guardian Restoration Partners chief operating officer, said “What impressed us about Albi was their keen sense, passion and commitment to be the leading technology platform for single service providers up to sophisticated restoration consolidators. While others offer generic solutions, Albi listens, iterates, and delivers fast – making it the only partner positioned to grow with a PE-backed operation like ours.”

Bob Moore, president of multi-location franchisor United Water Restoration Group, said “Albi’s vision for enterprise-scale restoration software is exactly what multi-location franchisors like UWRG need. From deep financial integrations to real-time parent/child analytics, their product is evolving into the kind of platform that empowers national operators to scale efficiently.”

Strategic Partnership for Long-Term Growth

“At Frontier Growth, we invest in vertical SaaS founders who are purpose-driven and customer-obsessed,” said Dave Pandullo, partner at Frontier Growth. “The Albi team lives and breathes the restoration industry. With a modern end-to-end platform, deep empathy for their customers, and a clear vision to help both small and large contractors succeed, they’re truly propelling the industry forward. We’re thrilled to support them in this next chapter.”

Albi continues to scale rapidly, attracting talent, deepening its partner ecosystem, and leading the shift to modern software in one of the most essential yet traditionally underserved sectors of the trades.

“Restorers are the unsung heroes,” Duta concluded. “They deserve technology that works as hard as they do. We’re just getting started, and this investment is a major step forward in building the future they’ve long deserved.”