AI in Action: How CoreLogic is Revolutionizing Disaster Restoration With Cutting-Edge Innovations

November 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

In this episode of Straight Talk!, get the insights you need from Caitlin Rios, the Vice President of Product at CoreLogic, on how artificial intelligence (AI) impacts the restoration industry now and will even more so moving forward.

Learn how these advanced technologies enhance response times and recovery efforts, from AI-powered damage assessments to predictive analytics and resource allocation. In addition, discover how AI is being integrated into restoration software, its impact on crisis communication, and how it speeds up insurance claims and rebuilding efforts.

Watch and discover the future of AI in disaster restoration operations as you continue to build a successful disaster restoration company. After watching, take advantage of these useful resources, courtesy of CoreLogic:

eBook: AI in Restoration

Blog: What are the impacts of AI on the property restoration industry? 

Learn more about CoreLogic.

 

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

