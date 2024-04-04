Advanced DRI Continues Northeast Expansion With New Office

April 4, 2024
Advanced DRI in Delaware

Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc. (Advanced DRI) has opened a new office in Wilmington, Delaware. The move marks the New Hampton, New York-based company’s 11th office location.

Additionally, the expansion extends Advanced DRI’s service area not only into a new state but into parts of Maryland as well. The new office also will enable Advanced DRI to serve clients in Philadelphia and other select regions along the East coast.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest office location in Wilmington, Delaware,” said Greg Boatwright, Advanced DRI CEO. “This expansion underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and further solidifies our position as a leader in disaster recovery and restoration services. We look forward to establishing strong relationships with businesses and organizations in Delaware, Maryland, and beyond.”

Advanced DRI has expanded across the northeast region during the past decade, and has provided restoration services to commercial, insurance, and residential clients in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania for more than 40 years.

For more information, visit advanceddri.com.

