ACI Launches “Cleaning Chemistry Catalog”

March 27, 2023Cleanfax Staff
ACI Cleaning Chemistry catalog

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 27, 2023 — The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) kicked off National Cleaning Week (March 26 – April 1) by launching a redesigned database for the Cleaning Chemistry Catalog (C3), a resource that provides information related to the safety of ingredients used in household cleaning products.

Originally launched in 2012 under the name Cleaning Product Ingredient Safety Initiative, the Cleaning Chemistry Catalog illustrates how safety assessment data from publicly available sources can be incorporated into a screening risk assessment for household cleaning product ingredients. The database now provides human and environmental health screening level risk assessments for more than 1,100 ingredients.

The new database offers a new name, look and feel, increased functionality and search, and combines human and environmental health data in one location.

“Cleaning Chemistry Catalog is a searchable database of chemical ingredients commonly found in household cleaners,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “This tool provides regulators, academics, manufacturers, and consumers with information to better understand the role ingredients play in helping to make everyday cleaning products safe, beneficial, and effective.”

Additionally, information from ACI’s ‘What Cleaning Ingredients Do,’ which provides consumer-tested ingredient function descriptions, has been included in C3 to provide enhanced understanding and an opportunity to standardize industry language applicable across brand and product websites, education resources, and packaging.

This relaunch during National Cleaning Week is part of an overall effort to raise the visibility and accessibility of cleaning product ingredient information. ACI has declared the theme for the week “Understanding Clean” and will be sharing resources, including C3, designed to enhance understanding about the cleaning products consumers bring into their homes.

“’Understanding Clean’ indeed underscores the cleaning product supply chain’s commitment to expanding consumer understanding of what is in the products they trust and use daily,” said Hockstad.

Learn more about the Cleaning Chemistry Catalog here.

Learn more about National Cleaning Week here.

About ACI

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing people’s health and quality of life and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ati venturi restoration

ATI Acquires Venturi Restoration

News
EZ Concrete Aramsco

Aramsco, Inc. Acquires EZ Concrete Supply

News
cleaning for a reason scrub out cancer april

Join Cleaning for a Reason to Scrub Out Cancer This April

News
albiware seed round funding

Albiware Closes $8MM Series A Funding Round to Revolutionize the Restoration Industry

News
Experience cleanfax discount

EXCLUSIVE Cleanfax Subscribers Discount for The Experience

News
Legend Brands survey

Calling all Restoration Professionals: It’s Survey Time — Win a FREE Dri-Eaz HEPA 700

News / Uncategorized

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Leadership Tip passion over experience

Leadership Tips: Passion Over Experience 

Leadership Tip buyer persona

Leadership Tips: Developing a Buyer Persona

Polls

Have you ever been at fault for ruining something and then had to pay to replace it, such as a room of carpet or hard floor, an area rug, or piece of furniture?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More