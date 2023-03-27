ACI Launches “Cleaning Chemistry Catalog”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 27, 2023 — The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) kicked off National Cleaning Week (March 26 – April 1) by launching a redesigned database for the Cleaning Chemistry Catalog (C3), a resource that provides information related to the safety of ingredients used in household cleaning products.

Originally launched in 2012 under the name Cleaning Product Ingredient Safety Initiative, the Cleaning Chemistry Catalog illustrates how safety assessment data from publicly available sources can be incorporated into a screening risk assessment for household cleaning product ingredients. The database now provides human and environmental health screening level risk assessments for more than 1,100 ingredients.

The new database offers a new name, look and feel, increased functionality and search, and combines human and environmental health data in one location.

“Cleaning Chemistry Catalog is a searchable database of chemical ingredients commonly found in household cleaners,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “This tool provides regulators, academics, manufacturers, and consumers with information to better understand the role ingredients play in helping to make everyday cleaning products safe, beneficial, and effective.”

Additionally, information from ACI’s ‘What Cleaning Ingredients Do,’ which provides consumer-tested ingredient function descriptions, has been included in C3 to provide enhanced understanding and an opportunity to standardize industry language applicable across brand and product websites, education resources, and packaging.

This relaunch during National Cleaning Week is part of an overall effort to raise the visibility and accessibility of cleaning product ingredient information. ACI has declared the theme for the week “Understanding Clean” and will be sharing resources, including C3, designed to enhance understanding about the cleaning products consumers bring into their homes.

“’Understanding Clean’ indeed underscores the cleaning product supply chain’s commitment to expanding consumer understanding of what is in the products they trust and use daily,” said Hockstad.

About ACI

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing people’s health and quality of life and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.