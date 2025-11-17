63-Year Old Carpet Cleaning Supplier Closes Doors

November 17, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Bane-Clene

Bane-Clene, one of the cleaning industry’s longest-standing carpet cleaning equipment and chemical suppliers, announced on the company website that it will officially close its doors on Dec. 31, ending a 63-year run that helped shape generations of carpet cleaning professionals.

The Indianapolis-based company emphasized that the decision is not the result of financial distress. In its public statement, the company noted that it remains profitable and debt-free aside from normal payables. According to its online statement, “We have spent the last year talking to potential buyers. Unfortunately, no deal has come to fruition.” As a result, Bane-Clene is now in liquidation mode, selling through chemicals, equipment, and parts while supplies last.

Customers have been encouraged to place prepaid bulk orders, with the company cautioning that some items may not return once inventory or supplier raw materials run out. “We will continue to process normal orders as usual,” the company stated.

The news comes more than a decade after the passing of company founder William (Bill) Bane. Bane died in 2014, but his name remains synonymous with the portable extraction systems, training programs, and business-support tools that helped define professional carpet cleaning during the latter half of the 20th century. His leadership shaped Bane-Clene into a household name among cleaners who relied on its equipment and chemistry as the backbone of their operations.

“I spent 17 years at Bane-Clene,” reflected Bill Yeadon, who eventually found his way to Jon-Don and retired in recent years. “Bill Bane Sr. was a pioneer in our industry. They were as close to being a franchise as a company could be without being a franchise.”

Yeadon valued the week-long school that Bane-Clene hosted, as well as “tremendous marketing and advertising that was the best in the industry. These benefits were available to anyone using their systems.”

He cites Bill Bane as an industry pioneer who developed relationships with carpet manufacturers, with some 50 of those manufacturers eventually referring work to cleaning companies who used Bane-Clene equipment and chemicals.

For now, Bane-Clene’s message to customers is direct: The company will continue shipping products while stock and supplier constraints allow, but all sales are final, and many items will eventually disappear from the catalog.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts Announces Strategic Partnership with SERVPRO®

Growth & Acquisitions / News
AllStates Restoration

AllStates Restoration Wins 2025 Community Choice Award

Awards / News
CRDN

CRDN Expands Network Capabilities with New Franchise Partners

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
ISSA Show North America 2025

Meet the Board at the ISSA General Business Meeting

ISSA / News
ISSA Show Floor

ISSA Show North America 2025 Kicks Off Today

ISSA / News
Cleanfax Winter 2025

Read the Winter 2025 Issue of Cleanfax Online

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...