63-Year Old Carpet Cleaning Supplier Closes Doors

Bane-Clene, one of the cleaning industry’s longest-standing carpet cleaning equipment and chemical suppliers, announced on the company website that it will officially close its doors on Dec. 31, ending a 63-year run that helped shape generations of carpet cleaning professionals.

The Indianapolis-based company emphasized that the decision is not the result of financial distress. In its public statement, the company noted that it remains profitable and debt-free aside from normal payables. According to its online statement, “We have spent the last year talking to potential buyers. Unfortunately, no deal has come to fruition.” As a result, Bane-Clene is now in liquidation mode, selling through chemicals, equipment, and parts while supplies last.

Customers have been encouraged to place prepaid bulk orders, with the company cautioning that some items may not return once inventory or supplier raw materials run out. “We will continue to process normal orders as usual,” the company stated.

The news comes more than a decade after the passing of company founder William (Bill) Bane. Bane died in 2014, but his name remains synonymous with the portable extraction systems, training programs, and business-support tools that helped define professional carpet cleaning during the latter half of the 20th century. His leadership shaped Bane-Clene into a household name among cleaners who relied on its equipment and chemistry as the backbone of their operations.

“I spent 17 years at Bane-Clene,” reflected Bill Yeadon, who eventually found his way to Jon-Don and retired in recent years. “Bill Bane Sr. was a pioneer in our industry. They were as close to being a franchise as a company could be without being a franchise.”

Yeadon valued the week-long school that Bane-Clene hosted, as well as “tremendous marketing and advertising that was the best in the industry. These benefits were available to anyone using their systems.”

He cites Bill Bane as an industry pioneer who developed relationships with carpet manufacturers, with some 50 of those manufacturers eventually referring work to cleaning companies who used Bane-Clene equipment and chemicals.

For now, Bane-Clene’s message to customers is direct: The company will continue shipping products while stock and supplier constraints allow, but all sales are final, and many items will eventually disappear from the catalog.