5 Tips on Hiring Qualified Workers

January 18, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Interview

The continued rapid pace of the U.S. economy, combined with an overall reduction in the U.S labor force, has made it incredibly difficult for restoration companies and other industrial-oriented industries to find, recruit, and attract qualified workers.

Labor Finders, a privately-owned industrial labor staffing company in the United States, has identified the following five key tips for employers to keep in mind when looking for qualified workers:

  • Write tight job descriptions: Be extremely specific when defining job roles and responsibilities. This is particularly relevant in the tight 2024 market for employee, as job seekers quickly focus on the listings most relevant to them.
  • Create explicit requirements: Be very specific upfront about the work skills, qualifications, and certifications you need for each position. Don’t waste candidates’ time (or that of your recruiting staff) with roles they can’t fulfill.
  • Respond quickly: Be responsive to candidates and demonstrate a strong sense of urgency. Streamline your cumbersome screening and interview processes to avoid losing candidates.
  • Commit to safety: Emphasizing that your job site is safe and secure will differentiate you from other employers.
  • Consider a staffing service: Construction companies are great at building things. Staffing firms, particularly those focused on the restoration and industrial sectors, are built to identify the right talent, recruit them, train them, and take care of details like tax paperwork and worker’s comp insurance. Bringing in a partner, especially in a tight labor market, allows businesses to focus on their core competencies.

For more information, visit laborfinders.com.

 

