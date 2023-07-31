3 Proven Strategies to Maximize Your Lead Generation Program

July 31, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Thumb (1)

Lead generation is crucial to company growth as it fuels the sales pipeline with potential customers who have expressed interest in the products or services offered.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Dean Mercado, the CEO of Online Marketing Muscle, discusses getting leads that turn into revenue. By capturing and following up on leads, businesses can build a steady stream of qualified prospects, ultimately driving revenue.

To learn how you can capture and follow up on leads to drive up revenue, watch the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

