3 Key Struggles Cleaning Business Owners Face and How to Overcome Them

Running a cleaning business can be incredibly rewarding. Something is fulfilling about knowing your work helps create healthier, more comfortable spaces for people around your community.

But like any business, it does come with its own set of unique challenges. Having built a successful cleaning business from the ground up, I’ve faced plenty of those challenges myself. I’ve also had the chance to work with other business owners in the industry, learning what works—and what doesn’t.

I want to share three common struggles cleaning business owners face and some practical strategies to tackle them. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to grow, I hope my insights and experiences will give you something valuable to take away.

1.) Hiring and Retaining Reliable Staff

Staffing is often a significant pain point for cleaning business owners. The job’s physical demands, perception of it as temporary work, and competition from other industries make it challenging to build a solid team.

Why It’s a Struggle: Let’s face it, cleaning isn’t glamorous. Many workers see it as a steppingstone rather than a career. High turnover rates can disrupt operations, increase training costs, and create stress for owners trying to keep up with client demands, especially if there’s a revolving door of employees.

Solution: The key is to create an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and motivated to stay. At Spotless Co., I made it a priority to connect with my employees on a personal level. Recognizing their achievements, offering competitive pay, and developing a supportive culture helped retain quality team members. Here are the outcomes I’ve experienced:

Competitive Pay: Offering wages slightly above industry standard attracts better candidates and encourages employees to stay.

Offering wages slightly above industry standard attracts better candidates and encourages employees to stay. Recognition Programs: Monthly awards and shoutouts make employees feel appreciated and truly valued. You can do this by creating a weekly or even monthly newsletter that goes to your organization.

Growth Opportunities: Clear paths for advancement encourage long-term commitment. Most employees want to grow!

According to a 2021 study by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), employee recognition programs can boost engagement and reduce turnover by as much as 31%. Happy employees lead to happy customers.

2.) Managing Cash Flow Effectively

Cash flow management is crucial for survival and growth but can feel overwhelming without a solid plan.

Why It’s a Struggle: Tight margins, delayed payments, and seasonal fluctuations create financial uncertainty. Without proper oversight, it’s easy to run into trouble.

Solution: Be proactive rather than reactive. Implement clear invoicing policies, maintain an emergency fund, and leverage technology to track finances. Here are the steps that worked for me:

Invoicing Policies: Require payment due upon receipt. This one thing helped my cash flow tremendously and will help yours immediately.

Emergency Fund: Save a portion of revenue each month to cover unexpected costs. Equipment repair, equipment replacement, and the like.

Use Technology: Tools like QuickBooks simplify tracking income and expenses.

Separating personal and business finances was another key lesson. This clarity helped me make smarter decisions and stay financially healthy.

3.) Harmonizing Work-Life Demands

Running a cleaning business is more than just a job; it’s a lifestyle. The demands can be overwhelming. However, finding this harmony between work and personal life is necessary for long-term fulfillment.

Why It’s a Struggle: Cleaning business owners wear many hats. It’s easy to feel like you must do it all, leading to burnout and strained relationships. One of the hats you may wear is a cleaning hat. There may be times when you must go off and clean for the night while your family carries on their evening without you. You must leave early from your daughter’s dance recital because two employees called in sick.

Solution: Harmonizing work and life start with intentionality. Here’s what helped me:

Integrate, Don’t Compartmentalize: Instead of separating work and life completely, find ways to align your personal and professional goals. For example, I schedule family time and fitness activities with the same importance as business meetings.

Delegate Effectively and Cross-Train: Train and trust your team to handle daily operations. This not only frees up your time but also empowers them to grow. Cross-train other employees and incentivize them by increasing their pay if they take on another facility for someone who called in.

Prioritize Yourself: Your business relies on your well-being. Activities like exercising, journaling, or prayer keep you grounded and energized.

Give Authority and Responsibility: Giving employees both authority and responsibility shows trust, boosts their confidence, and helps them take ownership of their work. It makes decision-making faster, builds accountability, and helps them grow, which ultimately benefits your whole team and the organization.

By harmonizing these aspects of your life, you can create a rhythm that supports both your personal and business aspirations. My faith, health, and relationships are as integral to my success as my financial goals. These priorities provide the clarity and strength I need to lead effectively.

Let’s face it: owning a cleaning business is challenging but is also very rewarding. You can build a thriving enterprise by addressing the common struggles mentioned above. The journey isn’t always easy, but it’s always worth it. Take pride in your business; the satisfaction from serving your community and growth opportunities make it all worthwhile. You don’t have to do it all on your own! Find a mentor, connect with professional networks in your area or even online, and take advantage of tools that can help you succeed. Together, we can build stronger, more successful cleaning businesses and create brighter futures for everyone.