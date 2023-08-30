2023 Experience Product Showcase: Blue Kangaroo Packoutz

August 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Blue kangaroo

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz is one of the only national companies focused solely on contents restoration. We provide specialized services for art, documents, electronics, furniture, and more. Our franchise owners expertly handle every stage of the contents process:

  • Initial assessment
  • Packout and inventory
  • Cleaning and restoration
  • Secure storage
  • Move-back and delivery.

To us, the contents business is always personal. We care for clients’ belongings like they’re our own. By leading with expertise and compassion, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz owners become the go-to contents specialists that property owners, insurance providers, and other restoration contractors want to work with every step of the way.

Booth: 723

Contact: 734-864-2080 | www.bluekangaroofranchise.com

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Cleanfax collage

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Cleanfax Magazine

Sponsored
Vaportek

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Vaportek

Sponsored
Wildfire legend brand

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Ri Green of Pure Maintenance of Alabama prepares Deep Mold Stain Cleaner to remove heavy mold staining in a crawlspace job.

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Dot Cleaner

Sponsored
Delmhorst stacked feature

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Delmhorst

Sponsored
Airbotx

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Airbotx

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...