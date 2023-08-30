2023 Experience Product Showcase: Blue Kangaroo Packoutz

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz is one of the only national companies focused solely on contents restoration. We provide specialized services for art, documents, electronics, furniture, and more. Our franchise owners expertly handle every stage of the contents process:

Initial assessment

Packout and inventory

Cleaning and restoration

Secure storage

Move-back and delivery.

To us, the contents business is always personal. We care for clients’ belongings like they’re our own. By leading with expertise and compassion, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz owners become the go-to contents specialists that property owners, insurance providers, and other restoration contractors want to work with every step of the way.

Booth: 723