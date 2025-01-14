19 Neighborly Brands Named Among the Top Franchises

January 14, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Neighborly logo

Neighborly®’s 19 North American brands were recognized among the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®. This marks the first time in Neighborly’s history that all its brands have been named to this prestigious list. This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment and support of the company’s North American franchise owners.

“What makes this achievement truly special is the collective success of all our brands earning this incredible recognition,” said Mike Davis, Neighborly CEO. “This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication, hard work, and perseverance of our franchise owners. As we begin the new year, we celebrate this accomplishment together with them. I look forward to building on our momentum by continuing to enable and empower our franchise owners to deliver unparalleled service to our customers.”

Among noteworthy rankings for Neighborly brands on this year’s Franchise 500, seven total Neighborly brands–Real Property Management, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, Mr. Electric®, Glass Doctor®, Aire Serv®, Precision Garage Door Service® and Dryer Vent Wizard®–all earned the No. 1 spots on the list for their respective franchise categories.

The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks the following Neighborly brands based on their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power:

“At Neighborly, we are dedicated to setting our franchise owners up for success through our proven franchise model, comprehensive training and support,” said Brad Stevenson, Neighborly chief development fficer. “This milestone is a testament to the strength of our system and the exceptional power of our brands.”

To view all 19 Neighborly brands in the full ranking, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

normi-logo

NORMI Announces Upcoming Class Schedule for Early 2025

News
Ridgeline Roofing Restoration

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration Receives Funding from Private Equity Firm Bertram Capital

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Belfor Franchise Group

Belfor Franchise Group Brands Honored in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®

Awards / News
Pittsburgh skyline

BluSky Restoration Adds New Office in Pittsburgh

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Tornado

US Logs Second Worst Year for Tornadoes on Record in 2024

Disasters / News
Construction worker

Construction Underperforms Broader Economy in December Jobs Report

Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...