19 Neighborly Brands Named Among the Top Franchises

Neighborly ®’s 19 North American brands were recognized among the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®. This marks the first time in Neighborly’s history that all its brands have been named to this prestigious list. This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment and support of the company’s North American franchise owners.

“What makes this achievement truly special is the collective success of all our brands earning this incredible recognition,” said Mike Davis, Neighborly CEO. “This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication, hard work, and perseverance of our franchise owners. As we begin the new year, we celebrate this accomplishment together with them. I look forward to building on our momentum by continuing to enable and empower our franchise owners to deliver unparalleled service to our customers.”

Among noteworthy rankings for Neighborly brands on this year’s Franchise 500, seven total Neighborly brands–Real Property Management, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, Mr. Electric®, Glass Doctor®, Aire Serv®, Precision Garage Door Service® and Dryer Vent Wizard®–all earned the No. 1 spots on the list for their respective franchise categories.

The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks the following Neighborly brands based on their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power:

“At Neighborly, we are dedicated to setting our franchise owners up for success through our proven franchise model, comprehensive training and support,” said Brad Stevenson, Neighborly chief development fficer. “This milestone is a testament to the strength of our system and the exceptional power of our brands.”

