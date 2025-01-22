1-800-Packouts Contributes to California Wildfire Relief With Matching Initiative

In response to the devastating fires affecting those in the greater Los Angeles area, 1-800-Packouts, a national contents restoration company and Five Star Franchise brand, is matching donations through an initiative on the company’s website. All proceeds will go toward assisting victims of the fires.

By participating in the initiative, donors can help families in the Los Angeles area rebuild, recover, and restore peace of mind in the face of one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the LA wildfires,” said Stefan Figley, 1-800-Packouts president. “We’re working hard to get involved with relief efforts. By matching the generous donations of the 1-800-Packouts community, we hope to partner with local organizations in a way that helps make a positive impact the people affected by the fires.”

In addition to the matching fund, one of the local LA area locations, 1-800-Packouts of The Inland Empire, has partnered with Sandals Church to help with the recovery efforts in their community. The franchise is using their trucks and facilities to store, transport and hand out donations to the victims of the fires.

“I’m proud to see our team reach out to help the communities they live in and try to support folks who are having to face such a difficult situation,” Figley said. “We are thankful for our franchise owners, like Brandt Benson, who step into action when people around them are in need of aid.”

To contribute to the relief efforts, visit the donation page here.