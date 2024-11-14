Winning Them Back: Proven Tactics to Reconnect With Past Clients

November 14, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Troy Harrison

Lost clients don’t have to stay lost! In this interview, you will learn the practical strategies for winning back past clients and reestablishing trust from Troy Harrison, an expert business coach.

Discover the essential first steps to approach clients diplomatically, ways to leverage feedback to strengthen relationships, and the best timing for reconnecting.

Whether you’re a small or growing business, learn how to rebuild client loyalty and turn past challenges into growth opportunities.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

