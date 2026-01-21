Last year marked a turning point for ISSA, the Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, and its legislative and regulatory advocacy. As the world moved beyond the pandemic and navigated a shifting political landscape, ISSA and its over 11,000 members championed significant advocacy wins for the cleaning industry, including:

Congress advancing ISSA priorities in a landmark tax bill : The new law expands 529 accounts to cover post-secondary training and credentialing for cleaning professionals, not just college. It also made the small-business tax deduction permanent, restored 100% bonus depreciation, revived expensing of R&D costs, and created deductions for tip income and overtime pay.

: The new law expands 529 accounts to cover post-secondary training and credentialing for cleaning professionals, not just college. It also made the small-business tax deduction permanent, restored 100% bonus depreciation, revived expensing of R&D costs, and created deductions for tip income and overtime pay. The ISSA-backed WIPPES Act passing the U.S. House : A bipartisan vote moved forward legislation to reduce sewer clogs caused by wipes improperly flushed down toilets, protecting infrastructure and supporting responsible product use.

: A bipartisan vote moved forward legislation to reduce sewer clogs caused by wipes improperly flushed down toilets, protecting infrastructure and supporting responsible product use. Progress in the fight to end period poverty: Alabama and Missouri repealed the tampon tax—another step toward increasing access to essential hygiene products.

In addition, ISSA Advocacy reached over 2,600 Advocates for Clean; achieved record attendance at its Clean Advocacy Summit; earned national, state, and local recognition for its industry during International Cleaning Week; and more.

What are ISSA’s policy priorities for 2026?

Building on these successes, the association unveiled its ambitious list of 2026 Policy Priorities. These priorities aim to foster growth, innovation, and sustainability in the cleaning and facility solutions industry by ensuring cleaner, healthier spaces while advancing the industry’s competitiveness, workforce, and regulatory landscape.

ISSA’s 2026 policy priorities:

Supporting tax policies that incentivize healthy and clean spaces: Advocate for policies that encourage innovation, investment, and growth in the cleaning and facility solutions industry. This includes sensible, transparent tariff policies, opposition to a sales tax on cleaning services, and support for incentives and policies to promote clean and healthy spaces. Investing in workforce development and training­: Ensure the cleaning industry has the workers and proper training it needs to meet growing demand and higher standards. Address the demand for skilled workers, the creation of a new Registered Apprenticeship Program for front-line cleaning professionals, and the expansion of hiring incentives such as the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Streamlining and funding essential EPA functions: Ensure Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is adequately resourced and effectively maintains science-based regulatory standards that encourage innovation for regulated cleaning products and equipment. Ensuring cleaner, healthier, and more accessible spaces: Promote policies that foster environmentally sustainable cleaning practices and cleaner, healthier, and more accessible spaces for all. Sustainability, robust cleaning standards, and pandemic preparedness are at the forefront. Additionally, increase access to free period products in away-from-home restrooms. Supporting industry best practices: Support policies that advance cleaning industry best practices and industry standards while opposing those that don’t. ISSA opposes policies that undermine scientific cleaning standards and industry best practices. The association supports worker-safety initiatives grounded in science and aims to align sustainability efforts with public health priorities.

John Nothdurft, ISSA’s Director of Government Affairs, emphasized the importance of these priorities, and said: “The cleaning industry has made huge strides during the last five years in educating and advocating for the industry on topics such as labor, trade, and taxes. Federal and state lawmakers now understand how essential the cleaning and facility solutions industry is to public health and economic growth. These policy priorities for 2026 align with the association’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. They are a reminder to policymakers how essential our industry is in creating cleaner, healthier, and more accessible spaces.”

ISSA encourages all industry leaders to make their voices heard and engage in advocacy efforts. A prime opportunity to do so is at the 2026 Clean Advocacy Summit, set to take place in Washington, D.C., on March 23-24. This summit will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the future of the cleaning industry and advocate for policies that matter most.

For more information and to get involved, please contact John Nothdurft at [email protected].