Top 10 U.S. States for Green Building in 2024

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) released its annual list of the Top 10 States for LEED. In 2024, the top 10 states certified 1,437 LEED projects equaling over 414 million gross square feet.

Massachusetts ranked first in 2024 based on LEED-certified gross square footage per capita over the past year, improving their showing from 2023. Massachusetts topped the ranking with 4.95 LEED-certified square footage per capita. After Massachusetts, the top five states were Illinois (4.017 certified square feet per capita), New York (3.438 certified square feet per capita), Washington state (3.03 certified square feet per capita) and Maryland (2.775 certified square feet per capita). Though not officially on the list because it is a federal district, the District of Columbia continued to lead the nation, seeing more than 33 square feet of certified space per resident across 111 green building projects.

“More than ever, governments and organizations are seeking to build more resilient, healthy, affordable and sustainable cities and communities that address immediate and future needs,” said Peter Templeton, USGBC president and CEO. “LEED provides a proven path to meeting these critical priorities. We commend these states and the District of Columbia for their leadership and progress toward a more resilient and sustainable future for all.”

The full Top 10 States for LEED are:

Some notable achievements among the Top 10 States:

Massachusetts climbed two spots from 2023 to reach the top spot.

Texas and Nevada return to the list after not placing in 2023. Texas ranked ninth in 2022, and Nevada last placed in 2021.

Maryland made the biggest jump in the ranking, climbing five spots. The state had a 61% increase in the number of projects.

USGBC is finalizing its later iteration of the rating system–LEED v5. In 2024, USGBC held two public comment periods and received more than 6,000 comments from stakeholders worldwide. LEED volunteers and staff reviewed and responded to the critical input. The final version of LEED v5 will be released later this year and will reflect the feedback received from the community.

Additional information on the 2024 rankings, along with a list of notable projects, can be found here.