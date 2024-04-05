The Untapped Strategic Advantage of Google Business Profiles For Cleaning and Restoration Companies

April 5, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Katie Harris

Google Business Profiles serve as a critical tool for companies seeking to expand their customer base and enhance profitability. By providing a comprehensive online presence, including business information, reviews, photos, and location details, Google Business Profiles enable companies to expand their visibility with potential customers.

On this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Katie Harris, Spot On Solutions founding partner and president, discusses strategies about Google Business Profiles that will help cleaning and restoration companies to get their businesses in front of customers looking to buy their services.

To learn how make sure your company’s content is current and relevant to potential customers, watch the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

