The Trust Gap: How to Win Over Today’s Skeptical Client

Buyers in today’s marketplace are more skeptical, more cautious, and more overloaded with sales noise than ever before.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we are joined by sales expert and author Larry Levin to break down the trust gap—the widening space between what clients hear and what they actually believe.

We explore why skepticism is rising, how authenticity has become a powerful differentiator, and what sales professionals in the cleaning industry can do to build stronger, more credible relationships.

The discussion dives into practical tactics anyone can use immediately: dropping the jargon, reducing hype, focusing on real conversations, and using networking and relationship-building as the foundation of modern selling.

Whether you’re selling services, equipment, chemicals, or technology, this conversation gives you a blueprint for earning trust and winning business the right way.

