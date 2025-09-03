The Testimonial Trap: Your Best Sales Tool—Or Your Biggest Blind Spot?

September 3, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Troy Harrison 800x533

Testimonials aren’t just window dressing—they’re one of the most powerful tools a business can use to build trust and close deals.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, sales expert Troy Harrison explains how companies need to rethink the way they gather, structure, and use testimonials. From avoiding the common mistakes that water down their impact, to transforming testimonials into revenue-driving sales tools, Harrison shares practical strategies you can put into action right away.

If your testimonial game is stuck in the past, this conversation will show you how to turn it into a growth engine for your business.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

