The Importance of Sustainability-Focused Vendors

August 10, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Sustainability

Steve Ashkin, a recognized leading advocate for sustainability in the professional cleaning industry, recently conducted a poll on LinkedIn asking:

How important is it that your vendors are climate change- and sustainability-focused?

The poll was conducted during the last two weeks of July 2023. More than 80 LinkedIn members participated in the survey. Additionally, there were several comments about the topic from LinkedIn members.

This is what the survey uncovered:

  • 66% answered that it is “very important” that their vendors are climate change- and sustainability-focused
  • 17% answered that it is “somewhat important”
  • Another 17% indicated that it was not important.

“What we see here is that 83% of those participating [in the survey] said it was ‘somewhat’ to ‘very important’ that their vendors focus on sustainability,” said Ashkin. “I expect this percentage to grow.”

Before we go further with our discussion, the word “sustainability” might need some clarification.

“We are not talking about if a manufacturer, for instance, makes products using few natural resources,” explained Ashkin. “What we are referring to is how that manufacturer operates [its business].”

For instance:

  • Are they taking steps to foster social equity?
  • Are they profitable and making profits fairly and legally?
  • Are they focused on improving their local community?
  • What strategies do they have in place to protect the planet’s health?
  • Are they taking steps to work with vendors that believe in the importance of sustainability?

“Based on the results of this poll, [its important that] they are,” added Ashkin.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Jim Pemberton

6 Questions with Jim Pemberton

Business Management & Operations
Sick worker

How to Keep Your Employees Healthy

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety
Van CF

Selecting the Ideal Work Van for Your Cleaning & Restoration Business

Business Management & Operations
Thumb (1)

3 Proven Strategies to Maximize Your Lead Generation Program

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Insurance-1

Insurance Considerations for Businesses

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research
John Clendenning

Unleash the Full Potential of Your Cleaning or Restoration Mobile Website

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...