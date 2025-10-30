The Death of Random Acts of Marketing

October 30, 2025Cleanfax Staff
John Clendenning

If your marketing strategy feels like just trying things out and hoping something works, you’re not alone.

But that guessing game can stall a business fast, said John Clendenning, founder of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters. He has been in the industry for 30 years and has spoken to thousands of carpet cleaners.

Over time, he has noticed a clear divide between the small percentage that build large, well-run companies and the much larger group that is still “trying to figure it out.”

“It’s down to less than 0.03% make it to a million dollars and only about 15% or above half a million,” Clendenning said. “Everything else is below that.”

The difference, he said, comes down to structured, layered marketing—not random bursts of activity. “You need 20, 30 poles in the water, 20 or 30 different ways, and sometimes 40 ways that generate one, two, three, four, five new inquiries a month,” he explained. “Because the goal of our industry is not one-time transactional customers, but long-term repeat clients. That’s where all the money lives.”

Clendenning said relying on a single source of leads—whether it’s Facebook ads, postcards, or word of mouth—is a red flag. “If you find that all of your new clients are coming from word of mouth, that’s a warning sign to me,” he said. “It’s nice to be known in the marketplace, but we as humans, we don’t remember everybody.”

The real key, he said, is stacking marketing systems that work together. “Get this, lock it in, it does its thing, keep an eye on it—three to one, four to one ROI—next, next,” he said. “You lock and load, get things as automated as possible, and then add the next. If you’re not adding but just transferring, you’re basically repeating the same thing repeatedly.”

Clendenning calls this the “growth cycle”—learning to market first, then scale operations, and finally manage data and finances. “A lot of people get stopped at that first part because they think marketing is an expense and something you have to do, but they wish they didn’t,” he said. “And it isn’t. It’s the core of how you grow a business.”

So how do you make marketing enjoyable—and sustainable? “Start with your foundation,” Clendenning said. He outlined four elements every small business needs to build before launching big campaigns:

  1. A compelling sales proposition: “If you don’t have one, you’re a commodity.”
  2. A guarantee that reverses the trust: “Everybody goes, ‘Oh, I’m going to get screwed over.’ Yeah, once or twice every decade, you will. The rest of the time, you’ve just made hundreds of thousands of dollars or more because you have a better guarantee.”
  3. A founder’s story: “You started this business for a reason. Tell that everywhere,” he said. “Was it because your daughter had allergies? Because your dad ran this business in the day? Tell that story—people learn by stories.”
  4. Impactful branding: “What do you want your brand colors and feel to look like? Don’t just haphazardly build a cheesy logo. Actually think it through.”

Once those foundations are in place, he said, “you can find the right people to take that and expand it on your social, on your website, in the marketplace—and go to the beach and hang out while the marketing’s working for you.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Megan Russo, director of sales operations, Southeast, at BradyPLUS, and Sarita Ceron, quality control and compliance manager at CCMS

Culture You Can Measure

Business Management & Operations / Video
Troy Harrison

Prospecting Pitfalls: Why ‘Spray and Pray’ Dooms Your Email Before Delivery

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video
Gavin McMahon, the IICRC Certified Firms Supervisor

Beyond the Badge: What the IICRC Certified Firm Program Delivers to You

Unscripted / Video
Laurie Sewell

Is It Time to Ditch the Work/Life Balance Concept?

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video
artificial_intelligence_processor_800

From Opponent to Teammate: Rethinking AI’s Role in Your Daily Work

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / Products & Technologies / Video / Webinar
Paul Treanor

The Big Ideas Shaping ISSA Show North America 2025

ISSA / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...