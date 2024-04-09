The Crucial Role of Accountability in Cleaning and Restoration

Many business owners associate accountability with negative connotations. But if a business delivers what was promised or expected by a customer, then owners can be rewarded with business growth and satisfied customers.

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Phillip Rosebrook with Partner Business Mentors outlines how important accountability is to company success and growth.

Learn how to create clarity and transparency in your business with accountability, and leverage that for greater profitability. Smart goals and quantifiable measurements will take the guess work out of how you are operating.

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

