The Cleaning Standard: Raising the Bar for Industry Dialogue

For years, professional cleaners, inspectors, and restorers have had few reliable online gathering spots. Traditional forums often devolved into petty bickering, ad clutter, or harsh treatment of newcomers. Now, industry veterans Mike Pailliotet and Jim Pemberton are working to change that with the launch of The Cleaning Standard, a new online community designed to elevate professionalism, foster respectful dialogue, and provide practical tools for success.

“TheCleaningStandard.com is a place where carpet cleaners at every stage of their career, especially those just starting out, can find guidance without getting roasted,” Pailliotet said. “Kindness and professionalism will rule the day. Certain words, phrases, and attitudes just won’t be allowed.”

The site is active now and soon industry professionals can become members and create their own profiles.

A mission rooted in helping the ‘little guy’

Pailliotet, known for creating Mikey’s Board, Mikey’s Fest, and Green Glides, said the concept was inspired in part by the legacy of Lee Pemberton, Jim’s father, who dedicated his career to supporting independent contractors.

“Our industry is 95 percent owner-operators,” Pailliotet explained. “Roofers, plumbers, and electricians have long benefited from trade associations and structured education. We’ve had to self-teach. This platform is going to create step-by-step standards for how to do it properly.”

When the project was announced, Pailliotet said the response was overwhelming. “In the first 12 hours, instructors, manufacturers, and educators from across the industry reached out saying, ‘We want in. This has been long overdue.’”

AI at the center of innovation

One of The Cleaning Standard’s most ambitious features is its integration of artificial intelligence, trained specifically for cleaning and restoration professionals. Pailliotet said the technology has been fine-tuned to understand the trade’s language, tools, and certifications, delivering answers that reflect the realities of field work.

“We’ve all been there: The carpet cleaner in a driveway who suddenly has to figure out how to get a coffee stain out of linen, or troubleshoot a leaking wand, or respond to a customer objection,” Pailliotet said. “Our AI can provide an answer that assumes you have professional training and equipment. It’s not the generic ‘don’t rub vinegar, call a pro’ response. It is 95 percent correct already, and when it misses, moderators can retrain it instantly.”

The platform also allows for AI “personas,” such as “AI Mike” or “AI Jim,” to continue answering questions when the founders are offline. Industry suppliers and manufacturers will also be able to create their own bots to provide product-specific guidance.

Features designed for engagement and visibility

Beyond expert advice, The Cleaning Standard offers tools to strengthen both professional development and business visibility:

Credentialed profiles: Members must complete detailed profiles, including headshots, years of experience, and specialties. “When someone answers a question, you’ll know exactly who they are and what their background is,” Pailliotet said.

SEO power: Members can attach their company links to their profiles, generating backlinks that boost search engine rankings.

Consumer-facing directory: Homeowners can search by zip code to find local cleaning professionals, reviewing their level of activity and expertise.

Regional rooms: Dedicated spaces allow pros to connect locally, while a designated Advertiser Room keeps promotions from flooding general discussions.

Pailliotet emphasized that consumers are welcome in the community as well. “They can ask us about flooring choices, vacuums, or coatings, and the pros can respond. New cleaners will learn from watching those conversations and apply the same communication skills with their own customers.”

Raising the bar for the industry

Pailliotet believes The Cleaning Standard represents a turning point for the trade. “There’s nothing like it. Nothing. And it’s being built for all the right reasons,” he said. “The goal is simple: elevate professionalism, share knowledge, and help pros win—with data, not drama.”

Learn more at The Cleaning Standard.

