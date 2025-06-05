The Blame Game: How to Sort Fact From Fault on Flooring Fails

When flooring complaints arise, who’s really at fault—the cleaner, the installer, or the manufacturer? In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC program, we sit down with flooring experts to unravel the complex issues that affect both carpet and hard surface flooring.

Whether it’s discoloration, stains, buckling, delamination, watermarking/pooling, or a variety of other issues, not every problem stems from poor cleaning practices—and not every defect is the manufacturer’s responsibility.

Our guests share real-world examples of flooring failures, explain how to differentiate between manufacturing defects and cleaning-related issues, and provide practical guidance for cleaning professionals looking to protect themselves from liability.

If you’re a flooring contractor, cleaning technician, or restoration professional, this conversation will give you valuable tools to document your work, communicate with customers, and know when to call in a certified flooring inspector. Don’t miss this episode that could save your business from costly callbacks or disputes.

Learn more about the IICRC: https://iicrc.org

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!