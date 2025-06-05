The Blame Game: How to Sort Fact From Fault on Flooring Fails

June 5, 2025Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

When flooring complaints arise, who’s really at fault—the cleaner, the installer, or the manufacturer? In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC program, we sit down with flooring experts to unravel the complex issues that affect both carpet and hard surface flooring.

Whether it’s discoloration, stains, buckling, delamination, watermarking/pooling, or a variety of other issues, not every problem stems from poor cleaning practices—and not every defect is the manufacturer’s responsibility.

Our guests share real-world examples of flooring failures, explain how to differentiate between manufacturing defects and cleaning-related issues, and provide practical guidance for cleaning professionals looking to protect themselves from liability.

If you’re a flooring contractor, cleaning technician, or restoration professional, this conversation will give you valuable tools to document your work, communicate with customers, and know when to call in a certified flooring inspector. Don’t miss this episode that could save your business from costly callbacks or disputes.

Learn more about the IICRC: https://iicrc.org

