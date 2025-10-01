The Big Ideas Shaping ISSA Show North America 2025

October 1, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Paul Treanor

What really goes into planning the education program for ISSA Show North America? According to Senior Conference Manager Paul Treanor, it’s a months-long process that blends data, industry input, and a bit of “MacGyver”-style problem-solving.

In this video interview, Treanor shares how his team reviews hundreds of speaker proposals to develop over 50 breakout sessions covering topics such as leadership, sustainability, marketing, sales, and more. With only about 20% of submissions making the final cut, the review process is rigorous and fueled by attendee and exhibitor feedback. “This audience is very vocal,” Treanor explained, noting that evaluations and committee input play a significant role in shaping the program.

From industry input, ISSA Show North America will feature topics such as:

  • Reinventing the Manager: Lessons from the Bossholes
  • How to Create Your Very Own AI Assistant
  • True Grit–The Winning Mindset of Cleaning Industry Champions
  • Clone the Owner 2.0: How to Build a Business That Doesn’t Break When You Step Away
  • Moneyball Season 2: Harness AI With Your Real-Time Data to Increase Margins and Lose Fewer Buildings
  • And more breakthrough ideas each day of the show.

Attendees this year can expect several upgrades:

  • Dedicated Cleaning Insights sessions in their own room to expand available programming.
  • More Spanish-language content, with plans to build on it in 2026.
  • Expanded Expo floor theaters—from sustainability to innovation—delivering quick-hit insights.
  • A state of the industry panel moderated by ISSA’s John Nothdurft, bringing together leaders from across the supply chain to discuss workforce challenges, tariffs, AI, and industry consolidation.

Click here for more info and to register today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

A man sits in his car at night with a stressed and concerned expression, holding his hand to his forehead. The scene conveys emotions of worry, tension, or frustration experienced in a personal moment.

The Curiosity Bottleneck Killing Your Training Programs

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video
Troy Harrison ST 800x533

How to Build Real Connections on LinkedIn

Marketing & Sales / Video
First Look 800x533

Director’s Cut: What’s New and Cool at ISSA Show North America 2025

ISSA / Video
Dave Khale 800x533

From Dread to Dial: How to Overcome Sales Call Reluctance

Marketing & Sales / Video
Jesus Miranda 800x533

An Immigrant’s Journey: From Caracas to the Gulf Coast

Video
ISSA Emerging Leaders

ISSA Reveals 2025 Class of Emerging Leaders

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...