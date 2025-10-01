The Big Ideas Shaping ISSA Show North America 2025

What really goes into planning the education program for ISSA Show North America? According to Senior Conference Manager Paul Treanor, it’s a months-long process that blends data, industry input, and a bit of “MacGyver”-style problem-solving.

In this video interview, Treanor shares how his team reviews hundreds of speaker proposals to develop over 50 breakout sessions covering topics such as leadership, sustainability, marketing, sales, and more. With only about 20% of submissions making the final cut, the review process is rigorous and fueled by attendee and exhibitor feedback. “This audience is very vocal,” Treanor explained, noting that evaluations and committee input play a significant role in shaping the program.

From industry input, ISSA Show North America will feature topics such as:

Reinventing the Manager: Lessons from the Bossholes

How to Create Your Very Own AI Assistant

True Grit–The Winning Mindset of Cleaning Industry Champions

Clone the Owner 2.0: How to Build a Business That Doesn’t Break When You Step Away

Moneyball Season 2: Harness AI With Your Real-Time Data to Increase Margins and Lose Fewer Buildings

And more breakthrough ideas each day of the show.

Attendees this year can expect several upgrades:

Dedicated Cleaning Insights sessions in their own room to expand available programming.

More Spanish-language content, with plans to build on it in 2026.

Expanded Expo floor theaters—from sustainability to innovation—delivering quick-hit insights.

A state of the industry panel moderated by ISSA’s John Nothdurft, bringing together leaders from across the supply chain to discuss workforce challenges, tariffs, AI, and industry consolidation.

