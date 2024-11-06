The 5 Key Disciplines of Elite Sales Professionals

November 6, 2024
Dave Kahle

Are there common habits and techniques that all great salespeople use, regardless of what they sell? Studies show that the best salespeople excel in a few key areas that set them apart.

In this interview, business coach Dave Kahle shares the practices that make top B2B sales professionals successful across industries. Learn about the five critical practices of superstar salespeople:

  1. Seeing from the customer’s perspective
  2. Asking smarter questions
  3. Practicing constructive listening
  4. Mastering time management
  5. Focusing on bigger deals

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just starting out, the strategies shared by Kahle will improve your sales efforts.

