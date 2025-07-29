Summer Pest Prevention Tips

High-traffic areas, frequently opened entrances, and food waste all contribute to making commercial properties especially appealing to pests during the warmer months.

“With the heightened risk of pest infestations in commercial spaces during the summer, prevention is key to maintaining a positive experience for both customers and employees—regardless of the type of property,” said Jason Pritchard, Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority interim CEO.

With summer pest season in full swing, and demand for pest control on the rise, Pest Authority shared proactive tips to help businessowners and property managers prevent infestations, including:

Regular inspections and maintenance— Scheduling routine pest inspections with a reputable pest management company can identify potential vulnerabilities before they become infestations.

Scheduling routine pest inspections with a reputable pest management company can identify potential vulnerabilities before they become infestations. Proper waste management and sanitation— Keeping trash sealed and properly disposing of waste is key to deterring pests, and regular cleaning, especially in kitchens and common areas, is crucial.

Keeping trash sealed and properly disposing of waste is key to deterring pests, and regular cleaning, especially in kitchens and common areas, is crucial. Sealing entry points— Pests often enter through cracks, holes, or gaps in the building’s foundation, doors, and windows, so seal these entry points to prevent unwanted guests.

Pests often enter through cracks, holes, or gaps in the building’s foundation, doors, and windows, so seal these entry points to prevent unwanted guests. Employee education—Employees play a significant role in pest prevention—training staff on proper food storage, disposal habits, and recognition of early signs of pests is essential.

Some of the most common pests in commercial spaces include:

Rodents— Mice and rats can cause structural damage and spread diseases.

Mice and rats can cause structural damage and spread diseases. Birds— Like rodents, birds seek shelter and protection around large commercial buildings with reduced foot traffic.

Like rodents, birds seek shelter and protection around large commercial buildings with reduced foot traffic. Bed bugs— Found in places like hotels, hospitals, and retail stores, bed bugs are often unnoticed until an infestation occurs.

Found in places like hotels, hospitals, and retail stores, bed bugs are often unnoticed until an infestation occurs. Termites— Termites can invade concrete-based buildings like warehouses and distribution centers.

Termites can invade concrete-based buildings like warehouses and distribution centers. Cockroaches— Known for contaminating food and spreading bacteria, cockroaches are a concern in food service establishments.

Known for contaminating food and spreading bacteria, cockroaches are a concern in food service establishments. Ants—These pests are drawn to food and can quickly form large colonies if left unchecked.

Regular pest control ensures businesses remain compliant with health regulations, avoid costly fines, and maintain their public appearance, as a single pest sighting can severely damage a company’s reputation, especially in customer-facing industries such as hospitality and retail. A pest-free environment also supports a healthier, more comfortable workplace, which can boost employee satisfaction and productivity.

“Preventing an infestation is easier and more cost-effective than dealing with an existing problem,” Pritchard added. “By taking these steps, businesses can significantly reduce the chances of a pest infestation.”