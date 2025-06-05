Stop the Guessing Game: Here’s How You Boost Online Visibility

Wondering if online directories and citation sites are actually helping your cleaning business—or just wasting your time and money?

In this episode, we sit down with John Clendenning, founder of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, to uncover the truth about local listings, citations, and what really moves the needle for your online visibility.

Clendenning breaks down the difference between free and paid listings, reveals which platforms actually impact your search rankings, and explains how to avoid the most common mistakes cleaning and restoration companies make when trying to boost their local presence.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to fine-tune your digital footprint, this conversation is packed with actionable advice that will help you get found—and trusted—online.

