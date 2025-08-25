Stop Rolling the Dice on ROI: Use Metrics That Matter

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Jeff Cross sits down with carpet cleaning industry consultant John Clendenning to tackle one of the most important questions for any business owner: How do you know if your marketing is actually working?

Clendenning shares practical strategies to track, measure, and quantify your online marketing plan, ensuring that every dollar you invest generates a strong return.

From understanding the right KPIs, to connecting leads with booked jobs, to making data-driven decisions that fuel growth—you’ll walk away with actionable insights you can implement immediately.

Don’t guess. Start knowing.

