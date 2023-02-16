As part of The STARS of ISSA series, we recently featured one of ISSA’s most dedicated team members, Stacy Seiden.

Seiden is the ISSA government affairs manager and works closely with ISSA members to ensure they are up-to-date on issues that impact their organizations and companies. In this exclusive video interview, Stacy Seiden describes her role and spotlights National Cleaning Week and the Clean Advocacy Summit.

To see the full interview, watch our video below:

Learn more about ISSA government affairs and what this important division is doing: https://www.issa.com/advocacy

Learn more about Clean Advocacy Summit.

A bout ISSA

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member: https://go.issa.com/issa-membership-form