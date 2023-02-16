The STARS of ISSA: Stacy Seiden, Government Affairs Manager
As part of The STARS of ISSA series, we recently featured one of ISSA’s most dedicated team members, Stacy Seiden.
Seiden is the ISSA government affairs manager and works closely with ISSA members to ensure they are up-to-date on issues that impact their organizations and companies. In this exclusive video interview, Stacy Seiden describes her role and spotlights National Cleaning Week and the Clean Advocacy Summit.
To see the full interview, watch our video below:
Learn more about ISSA government affairs and what this important division is doing: https://www.issa.com/advocacy
Learn more about Clean Advocacy Summit.
About ISSA
ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member: https://go.issa.com/issa-membership-form
Related Posts
Share This Article
Join Our Newsletter
Expert Videos
Popular Content
Polls
Upcoming Events
February 21, 2023