Servpro Names Brockman as Chief Legal Officer

Servpro Industries LLC, a leading property restoration and construction franchise company, appointed Vincent Brockman as the company’s new chief legal officer. He will succeed Matt Preston who announced his retirement after 12 years at Servpro.

Brockman brings a distinguished legal career with him, many of which he served at other national brands. He most recently served as chief legal officer at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. His previous roles include executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, chief ethics and compliance officer at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., as well as assistant general counsel at Borden Foods Corp.

“Vince’s deep legal expertise, familiarity with the franchise community, and commitment to ethical leadership will be invaluable as he takes on this critical role at Servpro,” said Brett Ponton, Servpro CEO. “We are excited to welcome Vince to the Servpro senior leadership team and are confident that he will continue to build on the strong foundation.”

“I cannot be more excited to join Servpro,” Brockman said. “I look forward to adding value to the brand and the Servpro franchises, as well as supporting my colleagues as we work together to achieve success.”

Preston, who served as senior vice president and chief legal officer, will be retiring at the end of the year. He joined Servpro in 2012 as general counsel. During that time, has assisted the company in its expansion to more than 2,200 franchises, becoming a leader in the restoration industry, and helping guide our partnership with Blackstone.

Before joining Servpro, Preston worked with YUM! Brands Inc. as vice president and associate general counsel and later became KFC Corp. general counsel and chief legal officer.

“We are deeply grateful to Matt for his years of service,” Ponton added. “His leadership and dedication have been invaluable, and his presence will be greatly missed. I want to thank him for his outstanding contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement.”