RMC Celebrates 40 Years of Service and Growth

Restoration Management Co. (RMC) is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of trusted service, expertise, and commitment to clients across the nation. Since its founding in 1985, RMC has grown from a small local business into the large, independent restoration company, known for its customer-first approach, strong values, and culture of excellence.

“Reaching 40 years is not just a milestone, it’s a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients,” said Jon Takata, RMC CEO. “Our success has always been built on people—our employees who show up every day with passion and professionalism, and our clients who allow us to serve them during their most critical moments. We started as a small team, and today we are proud to serve clients nationwide. While we celebrate 40 years of service, we are focused on what’s next—continuing to grow, evolve, and embrace the next chapter of our company’s journey.”

For clients, RMC’s 40 years represents more than just longevity. It demonstrates proven expertise and the ability to respond consistently across regions and sectors. From national corporations with multi-state portfolios to local businesses facing unexpected disasters, clients trust that RMC brings the depth of resources and experience needed to minimize downtime, reduce risk, and protect property value.

During the last four decades, RMC has expanded its reach and capabilities while holding true to its mission: restoring hope with compassion and service. The company’s evolution reflects its commitment to adapting alongside its clients and leading the industry into the future.

As RMC celebrates 40 years, the focus remains on delivering value to clients today and into the future. The company’s nationwide network, comprehensive service offerings, and culture of reliability give clients the confidence that when disaster strikes, RMC is ready.