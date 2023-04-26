RIA President Katie Smith on the International Restoration Convention and RIA’s Future

April 26, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Take 5 - Katie Smith

As the 2023 International Restoration Convention and Industry Expo, held by the Restoration Industry Association (RIA), draws to a close, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross took an opportunity to talk with RIA president Katie Smith regarding the event, as well as what the restoration industry could expect in the future.

This year’s show, Smith said, exceeded her expectations. “We are actually at over 1,000 attendees,” she said, “which is record-breaking attendance for an RIA convention. Our vendors said this is the best traffic they’ve seen at an RIA show in a long time. So, there’s a lot of good energy, and a lot of good things happening with RIA right now.”

Check out what Smith had to say about RIA’s growth, attractiveness, and greater accessibility by watching or listening to the latest episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below! 

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Artificial Intelligence

Join the ISSA Grand Challenge to Use ChatGPT in the Cleaning Industry

News / Video
Jim Pemberton Take 5

Why Do People Clean Their Own Carpet?

Carpet & Furniture Care / Marketing & Sales / Video
Protecting Earth

Earth Day—Celebrating a Healthy Environment

News / Sustainability / Video
Internet search engines

Under the Hood: Internet Search Engines

Video
strategic planning

Strategic Planning: Effective Systems, Processes, & Procedures for Growth

Video
Pets rule pemberton video

When Pets Rule the Home

Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Leadership Tip passion over experience

Leadership Tips: Passion Over Experience 

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More