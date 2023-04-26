RIA President Katie Smith on the International Restoration Convention and RIA’s Future

As the 2023 International Restoration Convention and Industry Expo, held by the Restoration Industry Association (RIA), draws to a close, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross took an opportunity to talk with RIA president Katie Smith regarding the event, as well as what the restoration industry could expect in the future.

This year’s show, Smith said, exceeded her expectations. “We are actually at over 1,000 attendees,” she said, “which is record-breaking attendance for an RIA convention. Our vendors said this is the best traffic they’ve seen at an RIA show in a long time. So, there’s a lot of good energy, and a lot of good things happening with RIA right now.”

Check out what Smith had to say about RIA’s growth, attractiveness, and greater accessibility by watching or listening to the latest episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below!

