Register Today for CMM’s Earth Day 2026 Webinar

March 9, 2026
Sustainability is at the heart of today’s cleaning industry, powering stronger reputations, loyal clients, and compliance with evolving regulations. Earth Day on April 22 is the perfect platform for facility managers and building service contractors to showcase their sustainable practices while sharing practical tips to cut waste and save energy year-round.

Join Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) on April 2 for a free webinar, Earth Day 2026: Highlighting Sustainable Practices and Green Cleaning. Discover how sustainable cleaning practices aren’t just good for people and the planet—they’re good for business. Learn essential strategies to create healthier spaces, differentiate your services in a competitive market, and keep your customers informed about your commitment to sustainability all year long.

During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn strategies from your peers to:
  • Differentiate your business with measurable sustainability practices.
  • Select certified green products and technology that build year-round trust.
  • Improve indoor air quality while reducing chemical exposure and health risks.
  • Align with LEED certification and corporate sustainability goals.
  • Lower operational costs through smarter chemical, energy, and water use.
The expert panel for this webinar includes:
  • Elizabeth Christenson (moderator), CMM Editor
  • Jennifer Corbett-Shramo, CEO/Manager, Innovative Cleaning Services LLC
  • Ashley Gladney, Sustainability Program Manager, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority
  • Tavis Pike, Director of Strategic Sourcing and Vendor Management, Marsden Services

Seize this chance to learn proven best practices from industry leaders and make sustainability your top priority every day of the year. In doing so you will promote Earth Day 2026’s global theme in support of clean air, water, and energy, along with protected natural resources and a stable climate—all of which are vital to health and economic welfare. Sign up now for CMM’s free Earth Day 2026 webinar.

