PuroClean Joins National Veteran Business Development Council, Launches PuroVet Program

August 29, 2024Cleanfax Staff
NVBDC logo

PuroClean became a new corporate member of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC). This strategic partnership underscores PuroClean’s commitment to supporting veteran business owners and promoting opportunities in the rapidly growing disaster restoration industry.

Through this collaboration, PuroClean aims to increase awareness among veteran entrepreneurs about the lucrative and essential services provided within the disaster restoration sector. As part of this initiative, PuroClean is excited to introduce the PuroVet program, designed specifically to empower veterans transitioning into business ownership.

Veterans, who choose to franchise with PuroClean, will benefit from a substantial 25% discount on their franchising fee, offered under the PuroVet program. This discount is a gesture of gratitude and recognition of the skills, discipline, and leadership qualities that veterans bring to the table—qualities that are invaluable in the restoration industry.

This initiative is spearheaded by Frank Torre, PuroClean vice chairman and a passionate advocate for veterans and a descendant of a proud military family. Torre’s father was a U.S. Marine during World War II, serving with distinction in the elite Carlson’s Raiders unit. His dedication to supporting veteran business ownership is deeply personal and driven by his family’s legacy of service.

“We are honored to join forces with the NVBDC and to support our nation’s heroes as they transition into successful business ownership,” said Frank Torre. “The PuroVet program is our way of giving back to those who have given so much to our country. We believe that veterans, with their unparalleled work ethic and commitment to excellence, are uniquely positioned to thrive in the disaster restoration industry.”

The NVBDC is the leading third-party certification organization that ensures credible documentation of veteran status, ownership, and control. By becoming a corporate member, PuroClean is furthering its mission to provide meaningful opportunities for veterans and to strengthen the veteran business community.

Veteran business owners interested in learning more about the PuroVet program and the opportunities within the disaster restoration industry are encouraged to visit PuroClean’s website or contact their local PuroClean representative.

