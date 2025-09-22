PuroClean Empowers Educators Through Adopt a Classroom Campaign

September 22, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Adopt a Classroom 800x533

PuroClean is celebrating the success of its Adopt A Classroom campaign—a nationwide effort that began in May and continues year-round. The initiative unites franchise owners across the country to collect and donate essential school supplies, helping educators and students stay supported beyond just the first day of school.

Franchise owners nationwide hosted drives and community events, distributing backpacks, binders, markers, and other key items in time for back-to-school. Many locations will keep their efforts going year-round, providing ongoing donations, events, and volunteer support to meet classroom needs.

Efforts across the country include:

  • PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists (Warrenton, Virginia)–Donated US$3,000 in school supplies to teachers in celebration of back-to-school season. Five teachers were selected to receive $600 to purchase classroom supplies, and PuroClean volunteers helped organize and set up their classrooms. The winners were announced live during Warrenton’s First Friday Festival on Aug. 1.
  • PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists (Zephyrhills, Florida)–Collected enough supplies for nearly 170 families and students to be set up for the school year.
  • PuroClean of Elkton, Maryland–Hosted a summer-long series of events, game nights, and parties to raise money and donations, all leading up to a donation drop-off day where volunteers helped decorate classrooms for the new year.
  • PuroClean of Redmond/Woodinville, Washington–Partnered with the Northshore Schools Foundation for a summer-long school supply drive to support their Pre-K Head Start programs at Sorsen Elementary and Kenmore Elementary.
  • PuroClean in Poughkeepsie and Kingston, New York–Repainted the classroom of a local educator, while also collecting and donating backpacks and school supplies to a social worker for local students in need.
  • PuroClean of Macedonia and Western Reserve Ohio–Tabled at a golf outing to raise money and collect personal care products and classroom supplies for high schoolers at Chardon High School. This team also partnered with their local Chamber of Commerce, residents of the City of Macedonia Senior Center, and local businesses to donate a $100 gift card and over 300 much-needed classroom items for Ledgeview Elementary School.
  • PuroClean of Morristown (Livingston, New Jersey)–Donated $3,000 in financial assistance and a starter tool package to help a local student pursue his dream of becoming an auto mechanic.
  • PuroClean Property Damage Experts (Cleveland, Tennessee)–Worked with a teacher at Michigan Avenue Elementary School in Cleveland, returning after an extended maternity leave, to help re-paint her classroom and restock it with important materials.
  • PuroClean Restoration Services (Hillsboro, Oregon)–Collected and donated backpacks for the Youth Villages group.
  • PuroClean of Lansdale and Plymouth Meeting (Schwenksville, Pennsylvania)–In partnership with other local businesses, this location donated essential furniture, fittings, and other structural support items to their local schools, among other charity initiatives.
  • PuroClean of Burlington, Wisconsin–Partnered with Alpine Insurance Agency to donate $1,000 in school supplies to a teacher at the Curtis Strange Elementary School.

The Adopt A Classroom initiative is part of PuroClean Cares, the company’s broader, year-round charitable platform through which the brand continually seeks opportunities to give back to the communities they serve. To learn more about the Adopt A Classroom campaign, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

