The photo contest winner this month is Chad Werner of Queen’s Carpet Care in Houston, TX. His company will receive a Visa gift card worth $250.

Chad describes this job: “This is from a retirement facility that had been doing their own floor maintenance. They called us to come out and see if we could help. We test cleaned a few areas while doing the estimate. After test cleaning, I was confident we could make a huge difference in the overall appearance and the cleanliness of the facility. We pretreated the carpet with Citric Dissolve mixed with a traffic lane cleaner and applied it to the carpet with a Hydro-Force presprayer. We let it dwell for 20 minutes and then extracted with a HydraMaster 4.8 CDS and an Evolution lightweight wand.”

DID YOU KNOW

Hiring a new employee costs a small business about $25,000 per new hire. Reduce hiring costs with a scouting system in which you outline each step: Use the same job boards and social media strategy and plan how to spread the word among employees who you offer a referral incentive.