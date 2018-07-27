The photo contest winner this month is Tommy Terry of All Hands Carpet Cleaning in Davidsonville, MD. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.
Tommy describes this particular job: “This was a rental unit carpet, and I’ve seen much worse, but this one had a nice ‘before and after’ element to it. I used my truckmount with a powerful prespray and a 10-minute dwell time. I cleaned it with 220-degree Fahrenheit rinse water. The job turned out great!”
◊◊◊
For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.
Did You Know?
Using wand glides can increase air flow and help get a carpet dry faster, despite how the sound of vacuum performance at the wand may seem decreased.
◊◊◊
Fresh urine is acidic and, although it has a malodor, doesn’t become a big challenge to remove until it ages and converts to alkaline salts, which are always sticky and moist, and can strip dyes from carpet and furniture fibers over time.