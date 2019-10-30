The photo contest winner this month is Chris Howell of Colorful Carpets in Clarksville, Maryland for his carpet color restoration. His company will receive a Visa gift card worth $250.

Chris describes this particular job: These photos show a 26-year-old carpet in a church that was badly in need of a color restoration. Our dye trainees used a specialized tool called a “dye trolley” to completely re-dye this carpet back to its original color and beauty. The dyes we used were non-toxic and permanent and colorfast for the life of the carpet, and it could be walked on seconds after we applied the dyes!

DID YOU KNOW

Restoration professionals have 80% of the equipment needed to eradicate bedbugs using heat (sustained temperatures at or above 119 degrees Fahrenheit), and while pest control companies are required to be licensed, in most states, using heat against bedbugs requires no licensing.

