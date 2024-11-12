Paul Davis Restoration Donates $1M to American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts

The American Red Cross recognized Paul Davis Restoration for its pledge of US$500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), in addition to their pledge of $500,000 on Jan. 1.

By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Paul Davis Restoration helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton and other disasters across the U.S. ADGP members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed.

“We’re extremely grateful for Paul Davis Restoration’s donations, which ensure that we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours,” said Anne McKeough, American Red Cross chief development officer.

In addition to the monetary contribution, Paul Davis Restoration team members supported the American Red Cross through more than 250 volunteer hours, including the Red Cross Disaster Action Team, installing smoke alarms through Sound The Alarm, certifying team members in CPR, and hosting blood drives. During the Sound the Alarm event held around the country last spring, more than 250 homes without alarms were provided with smoke detectors which were installed by both the fire department and local Paul Davis Restoration team members.

Throughout the year, as the Red Cross experienced nationwide shortages of blood donations, Paul Davis Restoration responded in commitment to their alignment with the American Red Cross Mission by hosting 22 blood drives, collecting 515 units of blood that could potentially save over 1,545 lives.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of the American Red Cross during one of the biggest times of need in this century,” said Rich Wilson, Paul Davis Restoration president and CEO. “We feel particularly aligned with the American Red Cross, and our initial donation of $500,000 in January of this year proved to all of us at Paul Davis Restoration that we have a very similar dedication to providing extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need, and as such are proud and excited to commit this now $1 million to the American Red Cross.”