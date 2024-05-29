Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin, Launches PD Construction

Brady Chuckel, president of Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin, and Waukegan, Illinois, has launched PD Construction, the company’s new commercial property construction services division. Chuckel also named Paul Scott president of the new division.

Scott is a licensed general contractor and began his career in his youth with his family’s construction business in Milwaukee. He worked with the local Paul Davis office in 2005. For close to 20 years, Scott has expertise in commercial construction, marketing, business development, senior project management, and business ownership as president and chief operating officer of Sawdust Construction in Grafton, Wisconsin.

Throughout the years, Chuckel and Scott worked together while collaborating on local construction projects. They established the formalized a business agreement at Paul Davis Restoration in May.

Scott will be responsible for overseeing commercial project staff and operations at PD Construction in Waukesha and Appleton, Wisconsin, and in Lake County, Illinois. As a full-service general contractor, PD Construction provides expertise in office tenant improvements, retail buildouts, hospitality design and builds, multifamily developments, senior living remodels and expansions, K-12 education school projects, ground up construction, industrial capital improvements, along with public and municipal projects.

Paul Davis Restoration’s residential remodeling department will continue with the locally owned and operated firm specializing in quality construction, sustainable materials, customer service, and employee engagement.

“We are very pleased to welcome Paul as a key executive at Paul Davis Restoration and PD Construction,” Chuckel said. “Paul has vast expertise and knowledge as a general contractor and excellent management skills in the trades. He will ensure that our business customers receive exceptional service.”

Paul Davis Restoration is one of Wisconsin’s largest full-service general contractor construction firms, which includes more than 35 years in the region. Ownership of Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley was established in 2013 by Paul Davis employees Brady Chuckel, Jeff Hertel, and Tim Guilette. The company continued to grow with the purchase of Paul Davis of Lake County in 2021 and the construction of a new 30,000-square-foot office, warehouse, contents cleaning, and storage facility.

For more information, visit the company websites at https://lake-county.pauldavis.com, https://foxvalley.pauldavis.com/, and https://milwaukee.pauldavis.com.