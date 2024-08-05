Online Poll: Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

The global stain remover market size was valued at US$22.70 billion in 2022 and estimated to reach $34.94 billion by 2031.

The innovation of high-quality fabric has supported the growth of stain remover products as the customer’s choice of quality fabric is changing. Stain remover products will maintain the quality of fabric and increase its life. The fact that stains occasionally contain two different staining agents is also an important consideration in stain removal.

Which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

Take part in the latest poll here:

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove? Urine

Tannin (coffee, tea, etc)

Food dye (Kool-Aid, etc)

Ink View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.