Online Poll: Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

August 5, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Soil Removal Forces and Facets whats in your dirt header image

The global stain remover market size was valued at US$22.70 billion in 2022 and estimated to reach $34.94 billion by 2031.

The innovation of high-quality fabric has supported the growth of stain remover products as the customer’s choice of quality fabric is changing. Stain remover products will maintain the quality of fabric and increase its life. The fact that stains occasionally contain two different staining agents is also an important consideration in stain removal.

Which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

Take part in the latest poll here:

 

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Category 5 super typhoon from outer space view. The eye of the hurricane. Some elements of this image furnished by NASA

Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall on Florida

Disasters / Health & Safety / News
EPA 800x533

EPA Proposes to Ban Chemical Used in Stain Removers

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / News
BluSky logo

BluSky Earns Seventh Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification

Awards / Labor / News
Cleanfax Video Logos

Top 5 Trending Cleanfax Videos for July

Business Management & Operations / Carpet & Furniture Care / Cleaning / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News
CORE DeDona 800x533

CORE by DeDona Restoration Expands to Palm Springs

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Growth & Acquisitions / News
Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands Signs 52 New Franchise Agreements

Diversification / Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...