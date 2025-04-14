One Family, One Fix, a Lifetime of Impact: The Story of Laura and Her Four Sick Kids

April 14, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Doug Hoffman

In this personal and impactful story, Doug Hoffman, the executive director of the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors, (NORMI) reflects on a pivotal experience from 2002 that affirmed the importance of his work in indoor air quality (IAQ).

After a radio interview, he received a call from a concerned mother named Laura in New Orleans. Her four children—one scheduled for sinus surgery—were suffering from chronic health issues potentially linked to mold exposure in their rental home.

Upon inspection, Hoffman found that the problem wasn’t excessive mold, but rather high relative humidity caused by an HVAC issue, which created poor indoor air quality. He implemented what is now known as the NORMI Sanitization Protocol, including thorough cleaning and the installation of filtration and purification systems.

The results were life-changing: within a year, the children no longer needed monthly visits to an allergist, the planned surgery was canceled, and the pediatrician was surprised by their sudden absence from care.

 

