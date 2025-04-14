One Family, One Fix, a Lifetime of Impact: The Story of Laura and Her Four Sick Kids

In this personal and impactful story, Doug Hoffman, the executive director of the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors, (NORMI) reflects on a pivotal experience from 2002 that affirmed the importance of his work in indoor air quality (IAQ).

After a radio interview, he received a call from a concerned mother named Laura in New Orleans. Her four children—one scheduled for sinus surgery—were suffering from chronic health issues potentially linked to mold exposure in their rental home.

Upon inspection, Hoffman found that the problem wasn’t excessive mold, but rather high relative humidity caused by an HVAC issue, which created poor indoor air quality. He implemented what is now known as the NORMI Sanitization Protocol, including thorough cleaning and the installation of filtration and purification systems.

The results were life-changing: within a year, the children no longer needed monthly visits to an allergist, the planned surgery was canceled, and the pediatrician was surprised by their sudden absence from care.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!