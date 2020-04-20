NORTHBROOK, Ill.—April 20, 2020—In this edition of Straight Talk with Jeff Cross, Jim Pemberton, president of Pemberton’s, a distribution company for cleaners and restorers, discusses issues related to cross-contamination and professional cleaning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pemberton, a supplier, consultant, and trainer in the industry, is currently fielding questions from many cleaners who are concerned about protecting their customers from cross-contamination as they move their equipment from job to job. Pemberton points out that in today’s world, an uncleaned tool doesn’t just appear dirty to the customer, it appears unsafe.

Pemberton says it’s important to think about the impression of cleanliness we present to our customers and get into the habit of cleaning and disinfecting tools and hoses between jobs. Even once the threat of the pandemic has passed, these good habits will serve your company well, making a positive impression on your customers. “It’s not just the tools; it’s the people,” Pemberton added. “How the people look when they go in the home, how they’re dressed and how they’re groomed and shoe covers—the things that are being taken for granted aren’t going to be anymore.”

When it comes to using disinfectants, Pemberton recommends the products that are on the EPA N-List, which are products that meet the EPA’s criteria for effective use against SARS-CoV-2. He also cautions that cleaners should consider what the label says about PPE before choosing a product. “Right now the products are hard enough to get, but what’s even harder to get is the personal protective equipment, and if you can’t protect yourself, you probably shouldn’t use the product.”

Pemberton also advises caution in how cleaners advertise their services. Cleaners often state that their services “sanitize” or “disinfect” surfaces, but customers may not understand the difference in these terms. “There is nothing that disinfects a soft surface,” Pemberton reminds us; products rated for soft surfaces are sanitizers only. His advice is to change the wording in either case to “applying a disinfectant” or “applying a sanitizer” to avoid the impression that you are guaranteeing the environment will be fully “disinfected” when you are finished.

